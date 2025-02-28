Nature recovery in Buckinghamshire

A kestrel in a Cuddington field

The last Tory Government passed the Environment Act in 2021 and its measures are beginning to feed through to the day-to-day world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, Biodiversity Net Gain was introduced, where developers have to pay to compensate for any damage to natural habitats.

Also, parish and town councils had to adopt a biodiversity policy, demonstrating that they would commit to protecting natural habitats and improving them where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cuddington Parish Council did so without delay, showing a great willingness to enhance nature in our lovely parish.

The next phase is to put in place a strategy that will help all of us realise the good intentions of this policy, and work together to restore nature in our area.

Why is there a need to restore nature?

Ecosystems across Bucks have been severely damaged as a result of changes in land use and unsustainable land management, population growth, new development, river channel alteration, pollution, the overuse of resources, generation of waste, and invasive non-native pests and diseases and climate change.

For instance, we have lost 90 per cent of natural grassland and meadows across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turning this around could result in improved soil health, cleaner air and water, reduced flood risk and benefits to human health and happiness through nature.

(There are a couple of small bits of land highlighted in the draft maps, but we are suggesting there are more interesting areas for biodiversity around Cuddington in our responses.)

The Local Natural Recovery Strategy:

Bucks have been working hard to estimate the state of nature across the county, decide which parts are a priority and which areas merit attention as they could provide the largest gain for nature for the work done.

They have mapped the land use and listed the main species of animals and plants and published it online, along with a consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

https://yourvoicebucks.citizenspace.com/environment/lnrs-consultation/

The strategy will be implemented in its final form in 2025, and the aim is to get as many people and organisations involved as possible. Your parish council is responding to the consultation, and if you are interested in nature in the county, do have a look.

If we, as a community, can be bothered, then the strategy could present an exciting opportunity to bring back nature in and around Cuddington and the county as a whole.