MP joins campaigners opposing 2,000 acre solar farm plans on Aylesbury Vale land

Campaigners and a Buckinghamshire MP joined forces as part of a protest walk highlighting the opposition to solar farm plans in Aylesbury Vale.

Mid Buckinghamshire MP Greg Smith participated in a community walk organised by the Claydons Solar Action Group.

Campaigners are raising the alarm over a potential 2,100 acre solar farm that could be built on Rosefield Solar Farm, in the Claydons near Granborough.

On Sunday, residents and the politician completed a community walk through the Claydons as part of a national event. In total, 28 National Community Walk events were held across the UK protesting against the loss of agricultural land to major developments.

A spokesperson for the group has argued that north Buckinghamshire is being ‘bombarded’ by major projects replacing countryside and farming sites. Concerns have been raised about another major construction project taking place in an area where HS2 and East West Rail projects have impacted traffic, local wildlife, and changed the appearance of parts of the region.

Alterations have been made to the solar farm project that will be approved or rejected by Bucks Council in acknowledgement of the strong local opposition to the scheme. But residents still remain concerned with its impact on the Claydons and surrounding countryside. A spokesperson said: “When anyone moves to the countryside they choose the countryside for its peace and tranquility, not for its industrialisation.”

Developers claim new plans made public in September of last year, represent a 40% reduction in area.

EDF Renewables says the solar farm would provide enough clean energy to power more than 57,000 homes over a 40-year period.

Rosefield Solar Farm has been designed as a giant energy source that could assist with national aims to move the UK closer to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Bucks Councillor Frank Mahon also attended the event and campaigners have praised the ‘super turnout’ they saw from local villagers.

Mr Smith said on social media: “I continue to oppose ground-mounted solar, battery energy storage sites, substation rebuilds and all associated energy infrastructure, none of which belongs in Mid Buckinghamshire. In Parliament I have tabled amendments to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill which ban ground-mounted solar on all farmland.”