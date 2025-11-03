Plans by Amazon to build a data centre the height of five double-decker buses have come under fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon has submitted proposals to Buckinghamshire Council to demolish all existing buildings at the Ridgeway Distribution Centre in Iver and replace them with a 30,523-square-metre data facility.

The development would include a generator yard with 27 backup generators, four water tanks and a new internal road layout, as well as extensive security fencing and infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is part of Amazon’s £8 billion UK investment programme to build and operate data centres from 2024 to 2028.

A CGI of the proposed data centre for Amazon in Iver Image: MCA Architects

According to the application, construction would support around 350 direct jobs and generate almost £48 million in economic output during the building phase.

Once operational, the site would reportedly contribute £1.8 million a year in business rates, with nearly half of that going to Buckinghamshire Council.

Amazon also claims the project would cut heavy goods vehicle (HGV) traffic by 95 per cent and light goods vehicle (LGV) traffic by half compared with current operations on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Chiltern Green party press officer David Hughes questioned the environmental cost of the project.

He said: “It’s wild that Amazon would extoll the supposed environmental virtues of its proposed new data centre, given the vast energy and water usage the building would demand once it’s operational.

“Claiming to cut HGV journeys by 50 per cent while increasing energy and water usage by a magnitude of thousands is like saying you’re cutting bus use by taking a private jet.

“It’s typical of the company’s appalling record on environmental issues, such as under-reporting of its, increasing, carbon footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And while it seems good on paper that over a hundred jobs will be created during construction, these are jobs that are already filled by the companies Amazon will hire, so they’re not new jobs as such.

“After construction, data centres have a skeleton crew, as they practically run themselves.

“It’s a bit rich Amazon suggesting that the project will put money into the local economy when the company pays little to no tax in the UK and is renowned for its aggressive and well-documented tax avoidance.”

Iver, a few miles outside Slough, lies close to one of the UK’s largest data-centre clusters, which already hosts numerous large-scale digital infrastructure projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ridgeway Trading Estate currently contains 17 units providing about 34,000 sq m of industrial, storage and distribution space. The units are leased to various tenants offering HGV repair, office supply and logistics services.