It's been No Mow May at Buckingham housing development

Barratt David Wilson North Thames joined the cause at its St Rumbold’s Fields development on Tingewick Road, Buckingham.

And it’s been encouraging residents to follow suit by putting down their lawnmowers during May.

As research reveals that just eight dandelion flowers can produce enough nectar sugar to meet an adult bumblebee’s baseline energy needs, Barratt David Wilson North Thames has been helping grass and wildflowers to thrive at St Rumbold’s Fields.

No Mow May

And the estate is just one of 23 Barratt David Wilson Homes developments across the south east to let their grass grow long this month.