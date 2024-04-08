Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nearly 1,000 volunteers took part in a major litter picking campaign in Buckinghamshire.

Bucks Council has released the results from Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean. Figures released by the authority show that over 94 litter picking events were held in the county, this represents a record since Buckinghamshire has taken part in the event over the past nine years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Council says that more than 926 volunteers collected over 1,723 bags during the campaign.

Some of the litter picking volunteers in Buckinghamshire

Bucks Council is encouraging residents to continue to litter pick and advises that group picks can be organised online here.

The authority can provide residents with litter pick equipment, which can be rented out, waste bags, and waste collection. More details can be found online.

Data provided by the council states that it empties over 4,000 litter bins every week, and over 2 million pieces of litter are dropped every single day in the UK, littering our towns and countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are also encouraged to join the council’s Litter Lotto scheme, by downloading the app and taking a photo of themselves putting something in the bin. Participants can win prizes including a weekly £1,000 jackpot. There is also a £250 monthly prize draw.

Councillor Thomas Broom said: “We are so grateful to everyone who got involved with the Great British Spring Clean this year. It was fantastic to see so many residents taking direct action to help improve their local area. I hope that we see more and more people get involved and be passionate about keeping Buckinghamshire’s gorgeous landscapes clean and tidy, as this will benefit everyone. After all, every single binned piece of litter counts, from plastic lids to cans and takeaway meal boxes – it all adds up in the end!”