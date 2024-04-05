Bucks Council releases roadworks schedule for next week including ongoing Aylesbury project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bucks Council has released its full list of planned roadworks for the week starting (8 April).

Ongoing work on an Aylesbury street has been confirmed in the full list of works being carried out as part of the council’s long term road maintenance scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full list released by the council does not include work authorised by utility companies such as Thames Water.

Lots of road improvement work is planned

Here is the full list:

Conventional Surfacing Works

-Tylers Hill Road, Botley (Monday 8 April to Wednesday 10 April)

Conventional resurfacing works using a road closure. In operation between 8am and 5pm.

A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

Footways Resurfacing Works

-Church Road, Penn (Monday 4 March to Friday 12 April)

Footway resurfacing works using a footway closure and temporary traffic lights. In operation between 7am and 7pm.

Surface Dressing Preparation Works

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Lower Icknield Way, Bledlow (Monday 8 April to Friday 12 April)

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 8pm and 6am.

-Ibstone Road, Stokenchurch (Monday 8 April to Thursday 11 April)

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 8am and 5pm.

-Dudley Lane, Skirmett (Monday 8 April to Friday 12 April)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

-Hitcham Lane, Burnham (Friday 12 April)

Surface dressing patching works using a road closure. In operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Micro-Surfacing Preparation Works

Woodside Close, Amersham (Thursday 4 April to Monday 8 April)

Micro-surfacing preparation works using a road closure. In operation between 9:30am and 5pm.

Street Lighting Works

-Various locations – upgrade of LED lanterns

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Various locations – upgrade of illuminated signs and bollards (located on central traffic islands and roundabouts)

-Various locations – upgrade of damaged street lighting columns and removal or damaged stumps

-Belisha Beacons – various locations – upgrade, improvement and re-instatement of beacons, lanterns and posts

School Wig Wag units – various locations – upgrade of existing flashing units to Bluetooth technology enabled and corrections / reinstatements to advanced warning signs

Drainage Works

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Bishopstone, Bishopstone (Monday 8 April to Friday 12 April)

Drainage ditch clearance for the first 3 days, then completion of carriageway surfacing works for the last two days which were suspended due to the road flooding. Works to be carried out between 8:30am and 5:30pm using a road closure.

-Bois Moor Road, Chesham Bois (Monday 4 March to Tuesday 23 April)

Drainage repair works using multi-way temporary traffic lights in operation between 09:30 15:30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Marlow Road, Cadmore End (Wednesday 27 March to Friday 19 April)

Drainage repair works using 24/7 temporary traffic lights. In operation between 8am and 5pm.

Road Safety Maintenance Works

Friarage Road, Aylesbury (Monday 25 March to Friday 12 April)

Road safety maintenance works including targeted patching works, high friction surfacing and lining works using a road closure. In operation between 10:30pm and 6am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Cressex Road, High Wycombe (Tuesday 2 April to Saturday 13 April)

Road safety maintenance works including installation of raised tables, high friction surfacing, minor drainage works and lining works using a road closure. In operation 24/7 (including weekends).

Traffic Calming Works

-London Road, Aston Clinton (Tuesday 2 April to Tuesday 20 August)