Fresh bid to re-open reycling centre near Aylesbury moves a step closer

A proposal to reopen the Bledlow Ridge Household Recycling Centrenear Aylesbury, is being investigated by Bucks Council.

The council confirmed the decision in response to a ‘well-meaning but premature’ social media post by Princes Risborough Town Council last week but explained there is still a due process before any formal communication on the future of the site is made.

The facility closed in 2019 and in response Councillors Carl Etholen and the late Bill Bendyshe-Brown formed a Community Interest Company (CIC) “as a vehicle to drive a planning application forward” to re-open it.

Flytipping has become a problem since the recycling centre was closed in 2019

The company was formed after ‘more than 4,500 residents opposed the closure’. However the application was deferred due to the pandemic, consequently since the site was closed an adjacent wooded area has become a dumping ground.

Piles of rubbish including carpet, wooden frames, shelving, buckets, paint tins and other building materials were cleared in February.

Councillor Etholen said at the time some people were unwilling to journey to other facilities in Bucks and the re-opening of Bledlow Ridge Centre would help. An update on plans for the site is expected “in due course”.

Councillor Gary Hall said: “Buckinghamshire Council, as part of its annual budget process, is currently investigating a proposal for the potential re-opening of the former Bledlow HRC site for the benefit of local Buckinghamshire residents in that area of the county.

“Work is progressing and there will be an update on the situation once any final decision is made by Buckinghamshire Council formally.”

He added: “Tuesday’s announcement, though well-meaning, was somewhat premature and there is still a due process to be observed before the council will make a formal communication on the future of the site, including consultations with local parish councils in the area.