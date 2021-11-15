Final HS2 protesters evicted from Wendover tunnel

The final two protesters were evicted from the HS2 protest site in Wendover on Saturday morning (November 13).

Protest group, Wendover Active Resistance (W.A.R.), created a makeshift stronghold to slow down HS2 railwork near the A413.

Protesters dug a tunnel to evade eviction, alongside giant barricades to create a fortress between themselves and HS2 staff, including a 40 foot wall called the 'Temple'.

Swampy and Satchel on Saturday

Dan Hooper, the environmental activist better known as Swampy, was one of the final two protesters caught, alongside a man known as, Satchel.

Environmentalists first started work on their fort almost two years ago, as well as the 40 foot tower, they also built a cage by their tunnel.

The three other environmentalists who went underground after the rebellion group's tower was destroyed, left the tunnel four days ago.

A W.AR. spokesperson confirmed the pair were not arrested and were 'happy and well'.

An HS2 spokesperson said: “We can confirm that all protesters have now been safely removed from the illegal action at Small Dean.

“By providing a cleaner, greener way to travel, HS2 will help cut the number of cars and lorries on our roads, cut demand for domestic flights, and help the country’s push to reduce carbon emissions. Instead of wasting their time and public money on often violent and disruptive protest, we would urge anyone who cares about the environment to support this project.”

Swampy was among a group of protesters who completed a similar holdout at London Euston Station.

A spokesperson for W.A.R said: "HS2 has never been mandated by the British public, and is an intensely unpopular project, not least in the Wendover area. The horrors promised by HS2 far outweigh the few dreary hours of darkness below.

"HS2 threatens untold damage to the Mid Chiltern Chalk Aquifer by excavation, tunnelling, and pile driving all accompanied by a cocktail of toxins and pollutants.

"That damage will be reflected in local chalk streams, springs, wells, boreholes and water that supplies to up to 3.2 million people.

"HS2 only once faced public opinion, in 2013 in a public consultation issued by the Government, to which 80% of respondents declared HS2 to be an awful impending mistake.