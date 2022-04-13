Environmental information and inspiration at Buckingham Spring Green Fair

There will be a range of stalls sharing information on community projects, environmental campaigns and sustainable business innovations at the fair in Buckingham town centre on Sunday, April 24,between 10am and 2pm.

In addition to a practical craft weaving demonstration, children’s activities and information stalls, visitors can pick up some wildflower seeds to sow in their garden to help pollinating insects.

The giant deckchair will be back, for people to relax in while enjoying an ice cream from Marks Ices, coffee from Totally Awesome Coffee or cake from Bee’s Kitchen.

Fairtrade Buckingham Group at the 2019 Spring Fair

This will be the first Spring Fair organised by Buckingham Town Council since 2019.

Chairman of the Town Centre & Events Committee, Robin Stuchbury, said: “This year, in line with the town council’s aims from the town meeting, we will be celebrating the environment.

“Please join us and be part of the future and hopefully together we will find some solutions to improve our local environment.”

Buckingham town councillor and swift enthusiast Sue Hetherington will be raising awareness about common swifts and the steps people can take to help them in and around Buckingham.

BBOWT will be among the stallholders

Anyone inspired to put up a swift box can then visit the Men in Sheds stall.

Speaking to the Advertiser last year, Sue said the little birds remain loyal to one nesting site throughout their lives.

"So if that rotting fascia is repaired or that old house is demolished, that’s the end of them breeding, they won’t hunt around for a new site – unless there is a nestbox handily provided,” she said. That’s one of the factors causing the decline in numbers.”

There will be information on the Grow to Give scheme, a community food initiative providing fresh, locally grown food to food banks and community fridges across Bucks, as well as other environmental schemes.

Fully Charged Silverstone

Bucks Community Energy will be there to talk about renewable energy, and Buckingham Town Council will have information on the town council’s Climate Emergency Plan.