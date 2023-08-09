Bucks Council releases 'great' results from recycling centres customer survey

“These results are a great indicator of the popularity of our household recycling centres”

Bucks Council has released the overwhelmingly positive results from its latest bi-annual customer survey, seeking feedback on the quality of its Household Recycling Centres (HRCs).

Twice a year residents are asked for their opinions on the current facilities at the centres located across the county.

Bucks Council has highlighted the following findings:

High Wycombe Household Recycling Centre

-100 per cent of those interviewed said they were satisfied overall with the HRCs (61 per cent said they were very satisfied and 39 per cent said they were satisfied).

-The layout of containers on site and the helpfulness of site staff also received 100 per cent satisfaction ratings.

-The area of least satisfaction was with road signs to the site which received a 97 per cent satisfaction rating and traffic queues which received a 98% satisfaction rating.

-Satisfaction with the range of materials which can be recycled has increased from the last survey.

-Customers in Burnham gave the highest number of ‘very satisfied’ ratings of all the sites.

Councillor Gareth Williams said: “These results are a great indicator of the popularity of our household recycling centres. Our wish is to make it as easy as possible for people to be able to get rid of their household waste and recycling in a responsible and convenient way. It’s great to hear that the vast majority of our customers are pleased with how the centres are run and we will aim to continue this trend and listen to all the feedback to see if we can make further improvements.”

FCC Environment manages the 10 HRCs across the county on behalf of the council.