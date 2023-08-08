Frustration over delays in fixing pavements in Buckingham, as residents report trips and falls

Town councillors are ‘continuously approached about the fabric of the town, its uneven surfaces and trip hazards’

Buckingham town councillors are frustrated over delays in getting vital street repairs done in the town.

The Town Centre and Events Committee first raised the issue of highway defects in the town centre in 2022, including loose cobblestones and lifted paving slabs.

Councillors were concerned about the number of residents reporting that they were injured after trips or falls in the town centre over the past few years, and blaming broken and misaligned paving slabs, sunken temporary repairs and loose cobbles.

Raised paving slabs in Buckingham town centre

The Town Centre and Events Committee, which oversees street markets and many other events in the town centre, including the BandJam Big Bash, Music in the Market, Charter Fairs and the Christmas Lights Switch-on, was worried about the potential risk to traders and customers.

Buckingham Town Council contacted Bucks Council last year to ask whether repairs were planned, and when the works might start.

In April 2023, the town council received a letter from Bucks Council’s Directorate for Communities, Highways & Technical Services, saying: “As you have stated, the footway on Market Hill was prioritised at the last meeting, with replacement of the slabs between the Old Gaol and the King’s Head as the extents.

"Our design process will also look beyond these extents to confirm whether works outside these areas should be included. At present, I am not able to provide you with a date when these works can take place.

Cobbles on junction and failed asphalt

"The design process will identify not only the works needed but also any constraints or clashes with other planned works. Once the design is complete, a contractor will be appointed and, at that point, a date will be identified, which is likely to be later this year [2023].”

Cllr Robin Stuchbury said: “Members of the Buckingham town centre events committee have been concerned about these matters over a great period of time, as you can imagine.

"Many members of the committee are continuously approached about the fabric of the town, its uneven surfaces and trip hazards.

"After a period of correspondence, with no new definite programme of works published or agreed, we had a responsibility not to be silent about these concerns.

Cracked paving slab

"Therefore, we are seeking dialogue on how and when the improvements to the town centre, so obviously needed, can be planned, organised and take place, allowing people to move around the town without fear, regardless of their age or condition, and go about their business with no worry or concerns about the condition of the footpaths and town centre, which presently, I feel, are in need of some TLC and planned investment, bringing the town back into better condition to enable the town to prosper and the community to thrive.”

Peter Martin, Bucks Council's deputy cabinet member for transport, said: "Footway improvement works on Market Hill in Buckingham are in our annual programme for this financial year.

"Until the works take place, we will continue to inspect this area and any dangerous defects will be dealt with in accordance with our Highway Safety Inspection Policy.