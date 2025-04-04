Bucks Council announces its grass-cutting schedule for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Council has confirmed it has begun its grass-cutting scheme for the spring and summer of 2025.

Today, the council has revealed that its grass-cutting crews started working across the region on April 1.

A Bucks Council spokesperson said: “With all of the recent sunshine we’ve seen, grass is growing quickly, so the council’s crews started their highways grass cutting programme on 1 April.

“There will be three cuts this year in our towns and villages, while the rural programme will be focussing on maintaining visibility and keeping motorists safe.”

Richard Barker, Buckinghamshire Council’s corporate director for communities, said: “Our crews will be working hard over the coming months to keep on top of grass growth around the county. Our inspectors regularly review all locations, but we would ask residents who spot areas where they feel the growth is making it difficult for road users, to report these to us via FixMyStreet so we can investigate further and take quick action where needed.

“Anyone who has planted wildflowers on council-managed land and doesn’t want the flowers to be cut, can log the location with us and we'll review this before going out and cutting.

“Finally, we are aware that ‘No Mow May’ is coming up. While we always consider the impact of grass cutting on wildlife, we also must balance this with keeping Buckinghamshire’s road users safe."

Bucks Council says additional visits can be made to locations across the county where reports have been made of roadside cuts being needed to maintain road safety.