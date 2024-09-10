Video footage has been widely-shared on social media showing the loud explosion heard around Aylesbury yesterday (9 September).

A gas cylinder being used for road improvement works on Wendover Road by the gyratory system went up in flames and exploded.

Such was the force of the explosion many nearby residents said their homes were shaken as a result of the event. Another resident said they could feel the heat of the flames from their car.

Emergency responders closed the road while checks were undertaken to make sure the area was safe and the blaze was dealt with.

Karl Vaughan, who runs the popular Aylesbury Remembered Facebook page, posted the big bang on his YouTube channel here.

Aylesbury Town Council Leader Councillor Richard Lloyd confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the explosion. It started after a gas cylinder, being used by an engineering company carrying out road improvement works in the area, caught fire. As the video shows it led to a large explosion which shook nearby buildings.

Residents on social media raised alarm on Facebook groups warning motorists to avoid the area.

At the time of writing no updates on the incident have been made public by local emergency service organisations.