Updated: Thousands raised for historic Marsworth pub after major fire

A photo of the Red Lion taken today. Photo by Nigel Wright

Emergency responders rushed to a pub in Aylesbury Vale village near Tring yesterday after it caught fire.

Eight crews from Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were tasked with quashing the flames coming from the roof of the Red Lion in Marsworth.

Thames Valley Police also attended the incident which the authorities became aware of at around 12:15pm yesterday.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire has caused damage to a two-storey building with an adjoining single-storey annex.

Three crews were sent to the scene

Firefighters remained at the scene yesterday evening to damp down areas that remained a risk to the public. It has also been confirmed that specialists from the UK Power Network isolated the power to the building to further make it safe.

The incident has caused much concern locally, resident and Bucks Herald columnist Kate Andrew said the pub is considered “a really valued village hub with community events,” noting it recently held a successful VE Day celebration. A community fundraiser has already been set up to support the pub’s landlords, Amanda and Pete Oxley, with the upcoming rebuild.

At the time of writing, over £5,000 has been raised for the pub via the online crowdfunder, that can be viewed online here.

Thames Valley Police officers closed the neighbouring roads to the venue located in Vicarage Road.

Firefighters used three hose reel jets and one main jet to stop the blaze and responders were wearing the service’s specialist breathing apparatus. The situation also required aerial assistance, a specialist water carrier, and additional support units from the fire service.

Aylesbury MP, Laura Kyrke-Smith, paid tribute to the pub after hearing about the fire. She said: “Awful to hear about the fire at The Red Lion, Marsworth today. I know how lovely the pub is and how important it is to the community in Marsworth. I’m so sorry that damage has been done.

“I'm grateful to the eight firefighter crews who attended, from Aylesbury and the surrounding area. I've written to owners Pete and Mandy Oxley to express my support.”