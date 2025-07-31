Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing man from Aylesbury
Thames Valley Police has launched a social media appeal to help locate Ivan Smith.
Ivan has not been seen since around 4:00am yesterday morning and could be in Aylesbury or Slough.
Thames Valley Police has revealed that Ivan, who is 57, was last seen by care staff at his home address. A spokesperson for the force added: “He has not been seen since, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.”
He is described as a mixed race male, of a medium build, who usually has very short hair. Thames Valley Police adds that he is often seen wearing a cap, usually dresses in cold-weather tracksuits, and always carries an orange school-style backpack.
According to police intelligence, he likes to travel by train and is known to frequent Aylesbury and Slough town centres.
The spokesperson added: “If you have seen Ivan or have any information that could help us locate him, please call 101 quoting occurrence number 43250386883.”