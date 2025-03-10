Police confirm reason helicopter was deployed in Aylesbury this weekend

By James Lowson
Published 10th Mar 2025, 12:51 BST
Image of police helicopter used for illustrative purposes
Police officials have confirmed the reason why a helicopter was deployed in Aylesbury on Saturday.

Many residents took to social media to question and speculate as to why a police aircraft had been sent to Aylesbury.

The National Police Air Service, confirmed to The Bucks Herald, that it was assisting with a missing boy search in town.

A spokesperson for the official aviation service said the helicopter crew were sent from a base in Benson, Oxfordshire, to assist Thames Valley Police officers in their search. The total flight time for the operation has been clocked at 24 minutes.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the boy was located ‘safe and well’.

