Police officers are looking for Siddik

Thames Valley Police has launched a social media appeal to help find a man in Buckingham, who has not been sighted since Christmas Eve.

This afternoon (9 January), the police force has asked for the public’s help locating Siddik. He was reported as missing on Monday (6 January), but was last seen on Christmas Eve in Canterbury.

Thames Valley Police says he is from the Buckingham area and there is concern for his welfare.

A police force spokesperson said: “There is concern for Siddik, so if you have seen him or have any relevant information that could help with locating him, please call us on 101, quote reference number 4325008522.”