Mum says missing Aylesbury woman has been located after widely shared appeals

Ami's mum said she has been located

A missing woman from Aylesbury has been located, her mother confirmed this weekend.

Thousands of people have shared appeals to help find Ami, a 36-year-old from Aylesbury.

One of the appeals that was shared far and wide across social media platforms, came from Ami’s mum Trixie.

Just days after she posted a heartfelt appeal on Facebook, urging her daughter to return home, Trixie confirmed Ami had been located.

Trixie said on Saturday morning: “Ami has been located. Thank you everybody.”

Thames Valley Police, which first reported Ami as missing on August 30, has not confirmed Ami is ‘safe and well’. A spokesperson for the police force confirmed to The Bucks Herald that the missing person operation had been handed over to the Metropolitan Police to investigate.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that Ami was found ‘safe and well’ and London officers no longer consider her to be missing.

Latest information released by the police force came last Wednesday, when it said Ami was still believed to be missing, but had travelled from Chinnor down to the London area.

After the initial appeal was released by the police, reporting Ami as missing in late August. The post was widely shared across Facebook groups on social media. This happened in Aylesbury, but also further afield in nearby areas like Thame, Tring, and Buckingham.

Ami’s disappearance also received a slew of national coverage with major outlets tracing Ami’s last known movements prior to her being reported as missing in Chinnor.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include further information from the police.