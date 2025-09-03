Police issue update on missing Aylesbury woman last seen on Saturday

Police officers have released new intelligence regarding their search to find a missing woman from Aylesbury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, Thames Valley Police confirmed it now believes Ami, a 36-year-old from Aylesbury, may be in London.

A social media appeal asking for assistance finding Amy was widely shared across social media platforms this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came after the police force confirmed that the Aylesbury woman was missing. In a previous statement, Thames Valley Police mentioned that Ami is known to frequent the quarry in Chinnor and was last seen at around 1pm on Saturday at Quarry View Garden Care in the village.

Ami was reported as missing on Saturday

Thames Valley Police said in a statement released yesterday evening: “Ami was reported missing on Saturday (30/8) after last being seen in Quarry View Garden Care in Chinnor.

“We understand that people may be searching areas around the Quarry but we now believe Ami to be in London.”

The police force’s update came after an urgent plea from Ami’s mum was widely shared on Facebook. Ami’s mother said on Monday: “Ami my darling, please come home, I’m coming back to Aylesbury tomorrow and I will search everywhere for you, my darling everywhere I love you. I’m gonna base myself at your apartment mummy will be there waiting for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ami is described as a white woman who is about five foot five inches tall, of a slim build with blonde hair, although Thames Valley Police says she is known to dye it frequently.

Police officers are searching for Ami

Thames Valley Police adds that Amy has three stars tattooed behind her left ear, a blacked out stop-watch and a love heart tattoo on her wrist and a fortune cookie tattoo on her ankle.

Thames Valley Police is asking anyone with information about Ami’s whereabouts to contact the force using the incident number 43250444275. Residents are urged to call 999 for immediate sightings.

Since the police force posted a social media appeal asking for assistance finding Amy’s whereabouts, its post has been widely shared across Facebook groups on social media. This happened in Aylesbury, but also further afield in nearby areas like Thame, Tring, and Buckingham.