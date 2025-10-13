Michael has been located

A missing man from Buckingham has been located after a social media appeal

Thames Valley Police launched an urgent appeal asking for the public’s help locating Michael. He is 75 years old and went missing between 4am and 6am on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police confirmed this afternoon that Michael has been located. A spokesperson for the police force said: “A man reported missing from Buckingham has been located. Michael, aged 75, was found today (13/10) and we would like to thank everyone that shared our appeal to find him.”