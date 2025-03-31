Man in critical condition with two broken legs after two-vehicle collision in Princes Risborough

By James Lowson
Published 31st Mar 2025, 12:28 BST
Police want dashcam footage from the scene
A man remains in hospital in a critical condition after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision which happened in a town in Buckinghamshire.

At just after 3.35pm on Wednesday, there was a two-vehicle collision involving a black Toyota Hilux and a white Citroen Relay van on the B4009 Lower Icknield Way, Longwick, Princes Risborough, near to the junction with Summerleys Road.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed a man sustained life-changing injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the Citroen, a man aged in his 30s, sustained serious injuries, including two broken legs and remains in hospital at this time in a critical but stable condition, the force confirmed today.

Thames Valley Police adds that the driver of the Toyota, also a man in his 30s, sustained less serious injuries.

Investigating officer PC Alistair Bennett of the Roads Policing Unit said: “This collision has occurred in the middle of the afternoon, and I am hopeful that there will have been witnesses to what happened.

“I am appealing to anybody who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam, to please check this and contact Thames Valley Police if it has captured anything that may assist this investigation.

“You can get in touch by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250147552.

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the manner of driving just prior to the incident, so I would again urge people to contact us if you have any information that may help our enquiries.”

