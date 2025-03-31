Police want dashcam footage from the scene

A man remains in hospital in a critical condition after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision which happened in a town in Buckinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At just after 3.35pm on Wednesday, there was a two-vehicle collision involving a black Toyota Hilux and a white Citroen Relay van on the B4009 Lower Icknield Way, Longwick, Princes Risborough, near to the junction with Summerleys Road.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed a man sustained life-changing injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the Citroen, a man aged in his 30s, sustained serious injuries, including two broken legs and remains in hospital at this time in a critical but stable condition, the force confirmed today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police adds that the driver of the Toyota, also a man in his 30s, sustained less serious injuries.

Investigating officer PC Alistair Bennett of the Roads Policing Unit said: “This collision has occurred in the middle of the afternoon, and I am hopeful that there will have been witnesses to what happened.

“I am appealing to anybody who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam, to please check this and contact Thames Valley Police if it has captured anything that may assist this investigation.

“You can get in touch by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250147552.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the manner of driving just prior to the incident, so I would again urge people to contact us if you have any information that may help our enquiries.”