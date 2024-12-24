HGV collision leads to M40 road closure near Thame

The vehicle collided with a safety barrier

A collision on the M40 near to Thame has led to a road closure on the busy motorway.

National Highways has confirmed that the between junctions 7 and 6, a crash took place and an HGV is overhanging a footpath below.

Drivers are being warned to avoid the area, after the large vehicle collided with a safety barrier.

National Highways has announced that for the vehicle to be safely recovered, the southbound carriageway has been closed in full between J8a and J6.

A road closure is in place until the vehicle is removed safely

Staff will be tasked with repairing the safety barrier on the bridge.

Craig Sowden, operations manager for National Highways’ east region said: “This collision has left an HGV balancing precariously over a footpath used by members of the public below.

“We have looked at all possible options but the only way to manage this situation safely is to close the carriageway.

“We thank drivers for their patience and would advise them to allow extra time for their journeys.”

National Highways is advising motorists to use a diversion route and has supplied further details online.