Aylesbury flat '100% damaged' following kitchen fire

Three crews were sent to the scene

An apartment in Aylesbury was ‘100% destroyed’, according to the emergency services, after a fire spread out of control.

On Sunday evening at around 7:50pm, an apartment on Coxhill Way was set alight after an out-of-control blaze started in the kitchen.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three crews to the scene to stop the blaze. Firefighters used two hose reel jets and two main jets to stop the flames while using special breathing equipment.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that the flat, which is located on the first floor of the complex, was 100% damaged due to smoke.

Emergency responders remained at the scene for a reinspection which was carried out at 23:22 that night.