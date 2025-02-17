'Armed police' rush to welfare incident on Aylesbury estate

Police officers were spotted on the Aylesbury estate

Residents were warned to avoid an Aylesbury neighbourhood on Saturday (15 February) after a large police operation was spotted in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers rushed to Hastoe Park to assist an individual in what has been described by Thames Valley Police as a ‘welfare incident’.

Posts from residents on Facebook warned others that a number of police vehicles were sent to the scene and armed officers were spotted on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said on Facebook: "The fear for welfare incident in Hastoe Park, Aylesbury, has now been resolved and officers will shortly be leaving the scene. We'd like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while the incident was ongoing."

Police forces define welfare incidents as situations where there is a concern for the safety or wellbeing of a person or group. This could be due to a risk of harm to themselves or others.