'Armed police' rush to welfare incident on Aylesbury estate
Police officers rushed to Hastoe Park to assist an individual in what has been described by Thames Valley Police as a ‘welfare incident’.
Posts from residents on Facebook warned others that a number of police vehicles were sent to the scene and armed officers were spotted on site.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said on Facebook: "The fear for welfare incident in Hastoe Park, Aylesbury, has now been resolved and officers will shortly be leaving the scene. We'd like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while the incident was ongoing."
Police forces define welfare incidents as situations where there is a concern for the safety or wellbeing of a person or group. This could be due to a risk of harm to themselves or others.