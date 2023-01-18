'Donation Station' launched in Aylesbury to ease pressure on food banks

From Monday 23 - Friday 27 January, Barratt David Wilson Homes will open the Canal Quarter Sales and Marketing Suite, at its Kingsbrook development on Burcott Lane, as a ‘Donation Station’ for the Mayor of Aylesbury’s Ten-Tonne Challenge in partnership with Aylesbury Foodbank.

Before his time as Aylesbury Mayor comes to an end in May 2023, Councillor Tim Dixon aims to collect ten tonnes of non-perishable food to support vulnerable local residents. To fulfil this commitment, Barratt David Wilson North Thames would like to invite its residents and members of the wider community to visit the Kingsbrook Sales and Marketing Suite to donate any spare food they have this month. The site will be open on Monday 23 January between 12:30 and 17:30 and Tuesday - Friday between 10:00 and 17:30.

Advertisement

A previous Aylesbury Foodbank collection

Marc Woolfe, head of sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, comments, “As the cost-of-living crisis continues to affect many this winter, we wanted to show our support of Mayor Dixon’s commitment to decrease food poverty in our local community. We hope to see residents at our Kingsbrook development and in the surrounding areas using our drop-off point to help alleviate some pressure on Aylesbury Foodbank and boost their supply levels this January.”

The drop-off point is located on Burcott Lane, Broughton, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, HP22 5AR.

Advertisement

This year, Barratt David Wilson North Thames is expanding its selection of properties available at Kingsbrook with a range of two-bedroom apartments alongside a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, starting from £269,995.