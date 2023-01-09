Desperate appeal launched to find cat in Waddesdon last seen on Christmas Day

A Waddesdon family are appealing for help to find their missing cat who was last seen on Christmas Day.

The Walker family have been door-knocking, posting on local Facebook pages and spreading the word in the hope of finding Phyllis.

She is a black and white cat with a pink nose a white x-shaped kiss at the base of her tail.

This cat has been missing for over two weeks

Hayley Walker says she is especially worried as Phyllis is such a “friendly and loving” cat that the idea of her disappearing and not being spotted is so out of character.

Hayley told The Bucks Herald: “There have been no sightings of her since Christmas Day so we are worried she is trapped or locked in somewhere.

"She is a massive part of our family and we are sick with worry, missing her and know that she will be missing us and want to be at home with us.

Phyllis was last seen on Christmas Day

"It seems like she has disappeared off the face of the earth. Nobody has seen her. It’s soul-destroying.”

While there have been no confirmed sightings of Phyllis, Hayley has been in contact with a woman in Quainton who has spotted a black and white cat outside her home at night.

The cat has appeared on footage from the woman’s doorbell camera, but with Waddesdon and Quainton being nearly four miles apart Hayley remains sceptical as to whether this cat is actually Phyllis.

Hayley, who lives with her two children who are six and four, added: “We have two cats, Phyllis is the mummy and Betsy is her daughter. Our other cat is beside herself.”

With the children returning to school, and Hayley going back to work, finding time to get out and search has become more challenging.

Hayley said: “We’re all back to work and school now, but other than that we’ve been out searching constantly around the field and allotment, everywhere.”

Phyllis had left the house as normal after lunch on Christmas Day, and it was when the cat didn’t appear for her breakfast on Boxing Day that Walkers realised something was up.

