Women use massage scam to steal from vulnerable residents in Thame

Women have been running a distraction scam in Thame targeting vulnerable and elderly residents in the town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police has confirmed it is investigating burglaries reported at the home’s of elderly residents in Thame.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Between 3:30pm and 6pm on Saturday (20/9) and Sunday (21/9) two women knocked on houses on Greyhound Lane, Thame; Yeats Lodge, Thame; Emmer Green, Reading; Tilehurst, Reading and Vicarage Road, Oxford, and offered massages to help back, knee and leg pain, specifically to the elderly, disabled and vulnerable individuals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In each instance the police force says that two women entered the properties offering massages to the occupants. Thames Valley Police adds that whilst one woman is giving the massage the other searches the home for valuables to steal.

The scammers were targeting vulnerable residents

Items such as jewellery, cash and a Rolex watch have been stolen from residents, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

According to witness reports, the burglars are described as women with tanned skin that are in their mid-twenties. A black Vauxhall Zafira has also been reported as being present at the scenes of the incidents, Thames Valley Police revealed.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable, Abbie Biddlecombe, said: “We are urging residents to remain vigilant, particularly when answering the door to unexpected visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Distraction burglaries often involve offenders posing as officials or tradespeople to gain access to your home. Always ask for identification and check it with the company before letting someone into your home.

“If you’re unsure, don’t open the door and report any suspicious behaviour to us immediately on 101.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Residents are advised to:

-Use your door viewer to see who’s there

-If you open the door, put the chain on first

-Always ask for ID and check it with the company before letting somebody into your home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Use the phone number advertised in the phone book or online, as the number on their identity card could be fake. For a utility company, call the customer service department. Close the door while you do this

-If you feel at all unsure, schedule a time for the caller to come back when a friend or relative is there

More safety tips can be found on Thames Valley Police’s website here.