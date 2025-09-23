Women use massage scam to steal from vulnerable residents in Thame
Thames Valley Police has confirmed it is investigating burglaries reported at the home’s of elderly residents in Thame.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Between 3:30pm and 6pm on Saturday (20/9) and Sunday (21/9) two women knocked on houses on Greyhound Lane, Thame; Yeats Lodge, Thame; Emmer Green, Reading; Tilehurst, Reading and Vicarage Road, Oxford, and offered massages to help back, knee and leg pain, specifically to the elderly, disabled and vulnerable individuals.”
In each instance the police force says that two women entered the properties offering massages to the occupants. Thames Valley Police adds that whilst one woman is giving the massage the other searches the home for valuables to steal.
Items such as jewellery, cash and a Rolex watch have been stolen from residents, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.
According to witness reports, the burglars are described as women with tanned skin that are in their mid-twenties. A black Vauxhall Zafira has also been reported as being present at the scenes of the incidents, Thames Valley Police revealed.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable, Abbie Biddlecombe, said: “We are urging residents to remain vigilant, particularly when answering the door to unexpected visitors.
“Distraction burglaries often involve offenders posing as officials or tradespeople to gain access to your home. Always ask for identification and check it with the company before letting someone into your home.
“If you’re unsure, don’t open the door and report any suspicious behaviour to us immediately on 101.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”
Residents are advised to:
-Use your door viewer to see who’s there
-If you open the door, put the chain on first
-Always ask for ID and check it with the company before letting somebody into your home
-Use the phone number advertised in the phone book or online, as the number on their identity card could be fake. For a utility company, call the customer service department. Close the door while you do this
-If you feel at all unsure, schedule a time for the caller to come back when a friend or relative is there
More safety tips can be found on Thames Valley Police’s website here.