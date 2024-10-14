Woman jailed for door-to-door money requests in Aylesbury targeting the elderly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who went around properties in Aylesbury requesting money from vulnerable and elderly residents has been sent to jail.

At High Wycombe Magistrates Court last Monday (7 October), Giuseppina Rossetti, aged 43, of West Wycombe Road, High Wycombe, was sentenced to four weeks in prison.

Thames Valley Police has revealed that she had breached a previously obtained restraining order whilst approaching Aylesbury residents.

Rossetti was previously sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, at the same court so this was also activated and added to her sentence concurrently.

At court she admitted to one count each of breaching of restraining order and failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice (CPN). At a previous hearing she had pleaded guilty to a further count of breaching of restraining order and three counts of criminal damage costing under £5,000.

A protection notice was taken out against the 43-year-old earlier in the year which prohibits her from asking people for money.

This was ignored, Thames Valley Police found out she had asked multiple people for money in the streets and at their home addresses across Aylesbury in September.

An investigation uncovered that she was targeting elderly and vulnerable members most often. Thames Valley Police has revealed she was regularly visiting retirement complexes.

In August she went to the home of a man in his 60s that she is banned from going to under the terms of her restraining order.

She was arrested on 30 September and later charged with numerous offences and remanded to court the next day where she was given a series of fines and a 12-week suspended prison sentence.

During this period she breached both orders and was arrested on 4 October, after officers confirmed she had breached the CPN and restraining terms.

Investigating officer PC Ashley Collins, of the Aylesbury North Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I am pleased Giuseppina Rossetti will serve a prison sentence as a result of continually targeting the most vulnerable members of our society.”