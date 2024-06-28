Woman is assaulted by man during attempted mugging by garage in Aston Clinton
On Sunday (23 June) at approximately 5.35pm at the Shell garage on London Road, in Aston Clinton, a woman was assaulted by a would-be mugger.
The 25-year-old victim was pushed by a man who attempted to take her phone. She suffered a minor injury to her hand during the attack, Thames Valley Police has confirmed she did not require hospital treatment.
At the time of the offence, the offender was wearing a black top, black baseball cap, blue tracksuit bottoms and white and blue trainers. He has been described as a white man, in his late 20s, and of slim build.
Investigating Officer PC Luke Bond, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, and may have vital details regarding the incident.
“If you witnessed this incident or have CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area, please get in touch.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43240295532.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”