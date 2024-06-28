Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was injured by a man who tried to steal her phone at a service garage in an Aylesbury Vale village.

On Sunday (23 June) at approximately 5.35pm at the Shell garage on London Road, in Aston Clinton, a woman was assaulted by a would-be mugger.

The 25-year-old victim was pushed by a man who attempted to take her phone. She suffered a minor injury to her hand during the attack, Thames Valley Police has confirmed she did not require hospital treatment.

At the time of the offence, the offender was wearing a black top, black baseball cap, blue tracksuit bottoms and white and blue trainers. He has been described as a white man, in his late 20s, and of slim build.

The assault took place by the service station

Investigating Officer PC Luke Bond, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, and may have vital details regarding the incident.

“If you witnessed this incident or have CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area, please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43240295532.