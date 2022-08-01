Woman hit by BMW while using the pavement in suspected GBH attack in Aylesbury

A woman in her 40s was hit by a black BMW 3 series estate on Brunel Road at roughly 6:30pm.

Thames Valley Police confirmed this afternoon that the woman was left injured as a result of the collision.

One arrest has been made in connection to the incident

She suffered a cut to her foot but did not require hospital treatment.

The police force is treating the incident as a grievous bodily harm case.

One man has been arrested in connection to the investigation, a 47-year-old from Aylesbury.

He is acused of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police officers released the man on bail, their case remains active.

Investigating officer PC Jake Bye, based at Aylesbury Police Station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident or have CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area, to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220339722.