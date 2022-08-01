Bucks man given nine-year sentence at Aylesbury court for 'vicious, life-changing' machete attack

At a hearing on Friday (29 July), Bogdan Pintea, 55, of Benjamin Road, High Wycombe, was served a unanimous guilty verdict.

He was tried on a Section 18, grievous bodily harm with intent charge, and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

His attack which was described as ‘vicious’ and ‘life-changing’ by an investigating Thames Valley Police officer took place in High Wycombe.

Pintea used a machete to assault a 44-year-old man he previously knew on 29 November 2021, after the pair had an extended argument.

The victim needed emergency treatment due to the sheer amount of blood he was losing

He was seen at both High Wycombe General and Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Richard Tulloch, based at High Wycombe police station said: “This was a vicious incident during which Pintea attacked the victim with a machete, causing life-changing injuries.

“Thames Valley Police conducted an expeditious investigation, arresting Pintea within two and a half hours of the incident in the early hours of 30 November, locating the weapon, which Pintea had hidden under his sink.

“Following a week-long trial, the jury found Pintea unanimously guilty, and he has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

“My special thanks to the members of the public who came forward to provide evidence and the NHS staff for their medical assistance, which saved the victim from losing his hand.