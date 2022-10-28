Police are hunting a man who attempted to kidnap a woman in her 20s in Aylesbury.

In the early hours of this morning (28 October), the man tried to drag the victim into his car on Taylor Road.

She was walking along the street at 12:30am, when a white BMW pulled up alongside her, someone inside offered to give the woman a lift.

Police have launched an appeal for information today

She declined, and then the person in the passenger seat got out the vehicle and attempted to pull the victim into the car.

The victim managed to evade him and run to safety.

The offender is described as a tall, black man who was wearing a white t-shirt.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Mark Banham, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation into what happened and don’t believe there to be a wider risk to the community.

“We’re appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened to please come forward.

“If anyone has information, please call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220484622.