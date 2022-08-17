News you can trust since 1832
Woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving after collision in A41 near Aylesbury

A woman was taken to hospital following a collision on the A41 near Aylesbury, an arrest was made in connection to the incident.

By James Lowson
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 1:29 pm

Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (17 August), that a 30-year-old woman from Oxford was arrested in connection to the incident.

She remains under investigation but has been released from police custody, she is suspected of driving over the prescribed alcohol limit.

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

At around 9.45pm on Friday (12 August), on the A41 southbound, near to Lower Icknield Way in Drayton Beauchamp, a BMW 320i collided into the hard shoulder.

A woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

She has since been released.

Investigating officer PC George Woellwarth, of the Roads Policing department, said: “If anybody witnessed this collision or has any information to give, please call 101 or make a report online on the TVP website, quoting reference 43220360512.

“Additionally, you can submit videos, such as dash-cam footage, via our dedicated portal.”