Woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving after collision in A41 near Aylesbury
A woman was taken to hospital following a collision on the A41 near Aylesbury, an arrest was made in connection to the incident.
Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (17 August), that a 30-year-old woman from Oxford was arrested in connection to the incident.
She remains under investigation but has been released from police custody, she is suspected of driving over the prescribed alcohol limit.
Most Popular
-
1
Bucks man dies after his motorbike collided with a parked car in Great Missenden
-
2
Bucks motorist avoids jail after drink driving near Tring at twice the limit
-
3
Woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving after collision in A41 near Aylesbury
-
4
Eight fire engines sent to blaze which severely damaged Aston Clinton industrial unit
-
5
Date announced for start of hosepipe ban in Aylesbury
At around 9.45pm on Friday (12 August), on the A41 southbound, near to Lower Icknield Way in Drayton Beauchamp, a BMW 320i collided into the hard shoulder.
A woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
She has since been released.
Investigating officer PC George Woellwarth, of the Roads Policing department, said: “If anybody witnessed this collision or has any information to give, please call 101 or make a report online on the TVP website, quoting reference 43220360512.
“Additionally, you can submit videos, such as dash-cam footage, via our dedicated portal.”