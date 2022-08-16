Bucks man dies after his motorbike collided with a parked car in Great Missenden

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday evening (13 August), the motorbike driver, a 26-year-old man from Bucks, crashed into a parked car on Nags Head Lane in Great Missenden.

This morning (16 August), Thames Valley Police confirmed the man died due to injuries suffered in the collision.

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

The police force has not disclosed the injuries suffered by the rider who was on a orange KTM scrambler motorbike, but reported he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics from the South Central Ambulance and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance did their best to keep him alive.

Thames Valley Police states that no one else was injured as a result of the clash.

Investigating officer PC Richard Martin of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Amersham, said: “Sadly following this incident a man has died, his next of kin have been informed and are being offered support.

“Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“We are appealing for witnesses and would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have seen the motorbike travelling in the local area prior to the collision.