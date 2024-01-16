“Her conduct was so egregious and harmful as to be fundamentally incompatible with her being allowed to teach in future”

A convicted paedophile, who was previously a teacher and lived in Wendover, has been told she cannot return to the profession.

Kandice Barber, 37, who had sex with one of her pupils at Princes Risborough School, was given a prohibition order preventing her from ever working in education again.

In 2021 she was found guilty of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, one count of sexual communication with a child, one count of causing a child to watch a sexual act by a person in position of trust, and one count of sexual activity with a child under 16. She was given a jail sentence lasting for six years and two months.

Kandice Barber

Aylesbury Crown Court heard that Barber met the victim at the school where she worked and in 2018 started contacting him via Snapchat, sending explicit images of herself. She later arranged to meet up with him where they engaged in sexual activity.

The key decision maker on the panel representing the Teaching Regulatory Agency, stated: “Her conduct was so egregious and harmful as to be fundamentally incompatible with her being allowed to teach in future.”

In making its decision, which cannot be appealed, the panel noted how the former Bucks teacher still denies wrongdoing in relation to her convictions. But also recorded the impact her actions had on the victim, who Aylesbury Crown Court was told had failed his GCSEs as a result of the ordeal.

Chair Susanne Staab said: "Her grooming and sexual exploitation of him was followed by threats and manipulation, demonstrating a callous and selfish disregard for her pupil’s well-being.

"The public would rightly be appalled by her behaviour."

Barber, who was not present for the hearing which took place in December and was published this week, wrote to the agency, saying: “I will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely therefore will never be able to work in education and nor would I want to! So what is the point?”