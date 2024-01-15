News you can trust since 1832
Abandoned car recovered to Aylesbury Police Station after suspect flees from officers

The car was ditched in a residents’ only parking bay
By James Lowson
Published 15th Jan 2024, 15:41 GMT
Thames Valley Police has recovered a vehicle that was abandoned to Aylesbury Police Station.

Police officers seized the car after it was left in a residents’ parking bay by a suspect.

The suspect fled the scene leaving officers to seize the vehicle. Previously, they had been asked to pull over by officers.