Abandoned car recovered to Aylesbury Police Station after suspect flees from officers
The car was ditched in a residents’ only parking bay
Thames Valley Police has recovered a vehicle that was abandoned to Aylesbury Police Station.
Police officers seized the car after it was left in a residents’ parking bay by a suspect.
The suspect fled the scene leaving officers to seize the vehicle. Previously, they had been asked to pull over by officers.