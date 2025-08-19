Wendover man jailed for drug dealing and possessing stun device

A man from Wendover has been jailed after he admitted to dealing drugs in the area and being in possession of a stun device.

At Aylesbury Crown Court last Wednesday, William Allous, aged 25, of Water Meadow Way in Wendover, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, namely cocaine; being concerned in the supply of cocaine; possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B, namely cannabis; possession of a controlled drug of Class B, namely cannabis/cannabis resin; being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class B, namely cannabis; acquiring/using/possessing criminal property, and possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation device.

Thames Valley Police has revealed that Allous was stopped and searched by officers in Hale Lane on July 18, last year, and was found to be in possession of cannabis and £900 in cash. Thames Valley Police adds that a further search of a property linked to Allous led to the discovery of £2,150 worth of drugs, £3,570 in cash and an electric stun device.

Further investigative work from the police force revealed that Allous had been involved in the supply of drugs for three years. Thames Valley Police confirmed that he was charged on March 4 and pleaded guilty to all offences at last week’s hearing.

Investigating officer Police Constable Ben McNeill, of Buckinghamshire’s proactive team, said: “Allous has been involved in the supply of drugs in the surrounding area for three years – drug supply brings with it organised crime, serious violence, and the exploitation of vulnerable adults and children.

“We will continue to pursue, prosecute and disrupt drug dealers, who often harm the most vulnerable people in our communities. This is part of our commitment, alongside our partnership agencies, to reducing the levels of serious and organised crime in our region.

“Nobody knows their streets, towns and villages better than the people who live and work there. If you see something happening that is out of place, then you can contact us and know it will be dealt with seriously.

“We would encourage the public to report drug supply offenders to Thames Valley Police, as the information provided can help us develop intelligence into a proactive investigation. Although it may seem a trivial detail to you, to us, it could be the final piece of a much bigger puzzle.

“You can report information confidentially via our website or by calling 101, or for 100% anonymity via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”