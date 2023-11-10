News you can trust since 1832
Wallet clothing and roller skates are taken from vehicle in Aylesbury

Police have released CCTV images of people they would like to speak to in connection to the theft
By James Lowson
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:16 GMT
A number of items were stolen from a vehicle in Aylesbury last month.

Today (10 November) Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images in connection to the case.

Two offenders have broken into a vehicle in Mandeville Road at around 4am on Friday 6 October. They took a wallet, clothing and roller skates from the car and subsequently used the victim’s cards to purchase items in a Budgens store.

Police officers want to speak to the pictured individualsPolice officers want to speak to the pictured individuals
Investigating officer, PC Jake Frost based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises these individuals in the images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230448418.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”