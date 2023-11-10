Police have released CCTV images of people they would like to speak to in connection to the theft

A number of items were stolen from a vehicle in Aylesbury last month.

Today (10 November) Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images in connection to the case.

Two offenders have broken into a vehicle in Mandeville Road at around 4am on Friday 6 October. They took a wallet, clothing and roller skates from the car and subsequently used the victim’s cards to purchase items in a Budgens store.

Police officers want to speak to the pictured individuals

Investigating officer, PC Jake Frost based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises these individuals in the images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230448418.