Vandals damage Thame High Street business

In the early hours of yesterday morning (18 July), two men smashed the front of house windows at Fisher German Estate Agents.

At roughly 2am the offenders smashed and threw paint at the store before scarpering.

stock image (Photo by Joe Giddens, PA Images)

The first offender is described by Thames Valley Police as a tall man, wearing a balaclava and hooded jacket.

His partner in crime, is detailed as a man wearing a hooded jacket carrying a black bag.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Isaac van den Eshof, based at Abingdon Police Station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident or have CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area, to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220316700.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”