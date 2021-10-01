Van used for fly-tipping in Tring village destroyed by authorities

The local authorities seized and crushed a van in Tring which had been used for fly-tipping.

Resident reports linked the van to an incident on May 6 when waste on a footpath was discovered, this sparked a joint investigation conducted by the council and police.

Quick-witted neighbours saw the dumping of waste and passed on vehicle details to the police, enabling the investigation.

The dumped waste in Bucks

The vehicle was seized by the authorities on August 11.

When no one came forward to claim the van the decision to crush the vehicle was reached.

Thames Valley Police and Bucks Council officials crushed the car last month on September 13.

The council has praised the role alert members of the Bucks community played in spotting and alerting the authorities to the wrongdoing.

The now destroyed van being seized

Councillor Peter Strachan said: “Vehicle seizure is another tool which Buckinghamshire Council uses in the fight against fly-tipping.

“We will not tolerate illegal dumping and the destruction of this vehicle should serve as a both a lesson and warning to others.

“I would also like to thank the local residents for doing their bit to help us and the police. Together, we have been able to take one more fly-tipping vehicle off the road.”

The council has a SCRAP campaign to help people both report and avoid illegal fly-tipping activity, more information on the project is available on the council website.