Two men injured in mass brawl outside pub in Aylesbury

A mass brawl outside a pub in Aylesbury left two men injured with one sustaining a broken arm.

The altercation took place in Kingsbury Square near the Rockwood pub and Victoria Club on Friday (August 6) at around 9:20pm.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after categorising the incidents as GBH and affray.

Thames Valley Police reported a group brawl in Aylesbury on August 6

The two injured parties were men aged 27 and 48, the 27-year-old split his lip and the second man suffered a broken arm during the attack.

Two men have been arrested in connection with this incident. They have been released on bail to appear at Aylesbury police station on September 3.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sandrine Bonomo-Fox, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances of this incident, and we are seeking information from the public which could help our investigation.

“If you witnessed this, or have any CCTV footage which could relate to it, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 43210352113.