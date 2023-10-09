Two men charged and named over suspected fraud and robbery offences in Buckingham

They are suspected of stealing a wallet and using the card within it

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been charged and named by the police in connection to fraud offences and a robbery reported in Buckingham.

Jacob Baughan, aged 20, of no fixed abode has been charged with one count of robbery and seven counts of fraud by false representation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Pounder, aged 23, of no fixed abode has been charged with one count of robbery and seven counts of fraud by false representation. He has also been charged with two counts of burglary.

The pair were charged last week

Thames Valley Police named the pair, who are due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 30 October.

All the charges against the men relate to offences committed in Buckingham in September. They are charged in relation to an incident where a man was mugged in Market Square.

His wallet was robbed from him and used in shops by the offenders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Separate burglary charges relate to another incident in Market Square, which took place inside a business.