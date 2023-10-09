News you can trust since 1832
Two men charged and named over suspected fraud and robbery offences in Buckingham

They are suspected of stealing a wallet and using the card within it
By James Lowson
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:52 BST
Two men have been charged and named by the police in connection to fraud offences and a robbery reported in Buckingham.

Jacob Baughan, aged 20, of no fixed abode has been charged with one count of robbery and seven counts of fraud by false representation.

Jack Pounder, aged 23, of no fixed abode has been charged with one count of robbery and seven counts of fraud by false representation. He has also been charged with two counts of burglary.

The pair were charged last weekThe pair were charged last week
The pair were charged last week

Thames Valley Police named the pair, who are due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 30 October.

All the charges against the men relate to offences committed in Buckingham in September. They are charged in relation to an incident where a man was mugged in Market Square.

His wallet was robbed from him and used in shops by the offenders.

Separate burglary charges relate to another incident in Market Square, which took place inside a business.

Both men were charged on Thursday (5 October) and seen at a preliminary hearing in Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court one day later.