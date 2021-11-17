Two arrested after violent altercation between group of armed men in Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the altercation

By Reporter
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 1:01 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 1:02 pm

Two men have been arrested and one charged after a violent altercation between group of armed men in Aylesbury.

Between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Monday (15/11) police receive reports of an altercation in Constable Place involving a group of men with weapons.

Investigating officer PC Sam West, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to please come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Constable Place, Aylesbury

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210516818.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

A man, 22, from Aylesbury, has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remains in police custody.

An 18-year-old man from Aylesbury has been charged in connection with the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses