Two arrested after violent altercation between group of armed men in Aylesbury

Two men have been arrested and one charged after a violent altercation between group of armed men in Aylesbury.

Between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Monday (15/11) police receive reports of an altercation in Constable Place involving a group of men with weapons.

Investigating officer PC Sam West, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to please come forward.

Constable Place, Aylesbury

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210516818.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

A man, 22, from Aylesbury, has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remains in police custody.

An 18-year-old man from Aylesbury has been charged in connection with the incident.