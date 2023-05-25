News you can trust since 1832
Three men jailed at Aylesbury hearing after man is left with life-changing injury suffered in knife attack

A man was knifed after he refused to give up his shopping
By James Lowson
Published 25th May 2023, 12:01 BST- 2 min read

Three men have been sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court for their roles in a knife attack which left a man with a life-changing injury.

A man was knifed after he refused to give up his shopping when the trio tried to rob him.

On Monday (22 May) Paul Heywood, 45, of Eliot Close, Newport Pagnell, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and one count of making off without payment. He was sentenced to 12 years and nine months in prison.

Glen Tomlin, aged 35, of Homestall Close, Loughton, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Marlon Cuffy, aged 35, of South Ninth Street, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

On 12 June 2020 in Milton Keynes, at around 10.30pm, Heywood and Cuffy robbed the victim, a man in his 20s, on the overbridge between North Ninth Street and Conniburrow.

Heywood tried to pull the victim’s shopping from him but he resisted. When the victim continued walking over the bridge Cuffy attacked him with a knife.

During the attack, the victim sustained a life-changing injury to one of his hands and the offenders took the victim’s beers, mobile phone and money. His glasses were also broken.

Later that evening, Heywood and Cuffy used a taxi without paying.

The pair were charged on 24 June 2021.

At around 3.30am on 7 September 2020, Heywood and Tomlin assaulted and robbed a man, aged in his 50s, who was in a van on Conniburrow Boulevard. The only item stolen was a set of keys.

Heywood and Tomlin were charged in relation to this incident on 20 October 2022.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sebastian Kuzoe, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Robbery is a serious crime that leaves a lasting impact on the victim. The victims have remained brave throughout the investigation and I would like to thank them.

“The Priority Crime Team will continue to robustly investigate robbery allegations and work with victims to bring offenders to justice.

“I also hope this result serves as a reminder that knife crime will not be tolerated.”