Three men charged in connection with suspected cannabis dealing in Aylesbury

His charges were confirmed yesterday

Thames Valley Police has confirmed three men were charged in connection with the suspected supply of cannabis in Aylesbury.

This morning (5 February), the police force announced that three men were charged in connection with suspected drug dealing.

A 23-year-old from High Wycombe was arrested by police officers on Monday (3 February) at a property in Wickham Close. Thames Valley Police has confirmed it seized a large quantity of cannabis from the area.

A police force spokesperson revealed: “Whilst officers searched and packaged up evidence, two others a 21-year-old and a 24-year-old both from Aylesbury arrived at the address whilst officers were inside.”

Thames Valley Police has confirmed they were both searched and arrested at the scene.

All three men were charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The spokesperson added: “If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”