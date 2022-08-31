Man caught with cocaine and cannabis in Aylesbury sentenced to over five years in jail

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gregory Smith, 39, of Tugela Street, London, was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (30 August).

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, plus a charge of driving whilst disqualified.

Gregory Smith

His sentencing related to offences carried out in Aylesbury on 27 July, 2021.

He was driving when Thames Valley Police officers stopped his car.

On closer inspection, officers found what the force has described as a “significant quantity of cocaine, cannabis and almost £800 in cash”.

Found in Smith's car

The 39-year-old was arrested at the scene.

Investigating officer, PC James Gordon, of the Aylesbury Stronghold Team, said: “Gregory Smith will now spend a significant period of time in prison as a result of his drug dealing activities, ultimately he had no other choice but to plead guilty at his first opportunity.

“Smith is an established drug dealer and I am glad that the courts have given him a fitting sentence.

“The Aylesbury Stronghold team will continue to pursue drug dealers, who cause untold harm in our communities.

More contraband recovered by the police officers