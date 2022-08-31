Man caught with cocaine and cannabis in Aylesbury sentenced to over five years in jail
A man who was caught with a ‘significant amount’ of cocaine and cannabis in Aylesbury has been sentenced to over five years in jail.
Gregory Smith, 39, of Tugela Street, London, was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (30 August).
He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, plus a charge of driving whilst disqualified.
His sentencing related to offences carried out in Aylesbury on 27 July, 2021.
He was driving when Thames Valley Police officers stopped his car.
On closer inspection, officers found what the force has described as a “significant quantity of cocaine, cannabis and almost £800 in cash”.
The 39-year-old was arrested at the scene.
Investigating officer, PC James Gordon, of the Aylesbury Stronghold Team, said: “Gregory Smith will now spend a significant period of time in prison as a result of his drug dealing activities, ultimately he had no other choice but to plead guilty at his first opportunity.
“Smith is an established drug dealer and I am glad that the courts have given him a fitting sentence.
“The Aylesbury Stronghold team will continue to pursue drug dealers, who cause untold harm in our communities.
“Information from the public around drug-dealing plays an important role in developing intelligence into a proactive investigation.“If you have any such information, I would encourage you to report it to us by calling 101 or through the online reporting tool on our website.“You can also report information completely anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”