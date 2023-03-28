Thames Valley Police hails 'universally well regarded' departing chief constable

Thames Valley Police has paid tribute to its departing chief constable who is leaving the profession after 35 years.

At the end of this month Chief Constable John Campbell is retiring from his position after over 12 years working for Thames Valley Police.

Chief Constable John Campbell has been in charge of the police force for four years.

Departing Chief Constable John Campbell at a Commendation Ceremony

He will be replaced by Jason Hogg, who starts as the new chief on Monday (3 April), who is being elevated from his current post as assistant chief constable.

Chief Constable Campbell started his career in 1988, when he joined West Midlands Police, working his first beat on the busy streets of inner city Birmingham as a police cadet.

During his time in Birmingham, he moved up the ranks, and in 2001 joined Hampshire Constabulary before later moving to Thames Valley Police.

Chief Constable Campbell as a cadet in the late 1980s

As an officer, Chief Constable Campbell has held operational and command roles, including criminal investigation, specialist operations, and local policing. He also worked as a hostage and crisis negotiator.

After becoming Deputy Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police in May 2015, he was appointed Chief Constable in April 2019.

Chief Constable Campbell was recognised by the Queen who awarded him the Queen’s Police Medal (QPM) in 2015 for his significant contributions to policing.

Chief Constable Campbell said: “It has been an immense honour to have served the public of the Thames Valley since 2010, and to have led the Force for the past four years.

Chief Constable Campbell on duty

“Throughout my career I have seen policing change significantly with complexity and volume of crime, new technology that has transformed policing, and ever changing demand on the police as a service.

“The one thing that has remained throughout is the officers, staff and volunteers, who work so hard and on a daily basis put their lives on the line to serve and protect the public.

“I would like to publicly thank them for their continued service and their ongoing commitment to policing.”

Recently the outgoing chief spoke to current police cadets about his career, offering advice on how young people can get started in policing.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Barber, added: “On a personal level it has been a privilege to work with John over recent years, but more widely the Thames Valley has been fortunate to have such a dedicated public servant as Chief Constable.

“Within the force he is universally well regarded, mixing great care for each and every officer, staff member and volunteer, with a determination to succeed.

“To the public and partners John Campbell has been unstinting in his support to deliver excellent policing, often in very difficult circumstances, to every community across Thames Valley.”

Assistant chief constable Hogg was announced as Chief Constable Campbell’s successor in November 2022.

He said at the time: “It is a privilege to have been selected to be the next Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police.