Ex police officer from Aylesbury has misconduct hearing accelerated after admitting sexual activity with 13-year-old girl

The ex cop admitted driving over an hour from the town to have sexual activity with a minor
By James Lowson
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:49 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:49 BST

An ex police officer from Aylesbury has had his misconduct hearing accelerated after admitting sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl.

Former police constable, Luke Horner, 24, of Lakeland Drive, Aylesbury, will be investigated at a hearing on Monday (4 September).

On 3 August at Northampton Crown Court he pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in penetrative sex with a child aged 13.

Luke Horner, former Thames Valley Police officerLuke Horner, former Thames Valley Police officer
Thames Valley Police’s own investigation into Horner’s wrongdoing will take place at 9:30am at Thames Valley Police’s Headquarters in Kidlington.

The police has confirmed that Chief Constable, Jason Hogg, will attend Monday’s hearing.

An assessment will be made as to whether the 24-year-old, who was attached to Amersham station, breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct, Authority, Respect and Courtesy and Honesty and Integrity.

On 11 June 2023, while off duty, the former officer drove over an hour from his home in Aylesbury order to meet a 13-year-old girl in Rushden who he would later go on to seriously sexually assault by engaging in penetrative sexual activity.

At the hearing it will be decided whether Horner’s actions would have led to his dismissal if he was still a police officer. He resigned from the force in late July, ahead of entering his guilty plea in court.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “The Appropriate Authority allege that if these allegations are proven, the conduct would amount to gross misconduct for which a finding that the officer would have been dismissed had he remained serving would be justified.”

Thames Valley Police has advised that this is a public hearing, but there is a limited amount of space, and people wishing to witness the event must register online ahead of time here.

After the hearing Chief Constable Hogg will release his conclusions to the public, which are subject to any directions from the chair.

Horner is due to be sentenced next Friday (8 September).

After his conviction last month, Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs of Thames Valley Police said: “We are all appalled by Luke Horner’s crimes, and our thoughts are with the young woman who has been affected and her family.”