Teenager involved in setting up series of armed robberies receives four-year sentence at Aylesbury court

The teenager who created fake Facebook adverts to set up armed robberies in Milton Keynes has been sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Jamal Alfred, 18, of Barkers Croft, Greenleys, Milton Keynes, was sentenced on Friday (9 December) to four years’ detention in a young offender institution.

He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Jamal Alfred

Between 1 April and 21 July this year, Alfred was involved in creating fake adverts on Facebook, claiming to be selling phones. Victims then had their money stolen from them when they thought they were meeting someone to receive a phone.

Alfred was arrested on 4 August and charged on 5 August.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Yvette Wray, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Due to Alfred’s actions of setting up these adverts and instructing others to rob them, the victims of this case have lost a large amount of money that they have worked hard for.

“They had to endure a horrible situation where violence was used against them with weapons, all so that he could gain some money for himself.

“There were multiple victims to his crimes who are still processing the ordeal that they went through.

“I am pleased with the sentence given and hope that this helps the victims so that there can be no further victims. This was a complex investigation so I thank them for their support.