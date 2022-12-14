A teenage boy from Aylesbury has been charged with possessing a bladed weapon and cannabis.

Yesterday (13 December), a 15-year-old from Aylesbury was searched by police officers and subsequently arrested.

Advertisement

He was stopped by Thames Valley Police in Meadowcroft after 2pm and was charged on the same day.

He is set to appear in court today

He faces one count of possession of a pointed or bladed article and one count of possession of cannabis.

The 15-year-old is due to appear in court today.

Advertisement

Read more: Caravan owners urged to be on their guard as rural crime spate round Buckingham continues

A second teenager was also arrested at the scene but at this stage has not been charged with any offences.

Advertisement

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that he remains under investigation, while further enquiries are made.

A police spokesman said: “This is an ‘either way’ offence which carries a maximum sentence of six months’ imprisonment or a fine in the Magistrates’ Court, or up to four years’ imprisonment in the Crown Court.

Advertisement